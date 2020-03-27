£7m attacker still happy he quit Leeds last summer

Kemar Roofe made the decision to leave Leeds United last summer.

Kemar Roofe has revealed that he's still happy with his decision to leave Leeds United, insisting that he has no regrets.

The English striker spent three years at Elland Road but left last summer to join Belgian giants Anderlecht in a £7 million deal.

It's been a lukewarm first season away from Leeds for the 27-year-old, who has only managed 13 league outings due to injury.

Back in West Yorkshire, Leeds are flying high at the top of the Championship and, with a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, could be back in the Premier League next term, depending on the outcome of the 2019-20 campaign amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Roofe was the Whites' top goalscorer last season with 15 Championship goals and you could argue that Marcelo Bielsa's side would be closer to top-flight promotion had he stayed.

But the former Oxford United hitman is adamant that doesn't regret leaving, telling talkSPORT when asked if he had regrets: "No regrets. For me it’s always a new challenge to be able to play. You don’t always get the chance to play abroad in a different country for a different team and in a different competition."

The fact that Leeds are doing so well without Roofe - and Pontus Jansson, who also left last summer - is testament to Bielsa and his methods.

Bielsa hasn't really had a replacement for Roofe. There was Nketiah, who didn't feature all that often prior to Arsenal recalling him, and Jean-Kevin Augustin who has only managed 48 minutes of Championship football since joining.