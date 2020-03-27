7 Seeds manga: Behind the hit Netflix anime series!

You may have seen the 7Seeds anime, but the manga is worth your time too.

Over on the streaming service, we have the likes of The Seven Deadly Sins, Kakegurui, Castlevania, Vampire Knight and much more to choose from.

At the moment, on the other hand, all eyes are on 7Seeds Part 2.

The anime first arrived on Netflix in June 2019 after being announced in the tail-end of 2018. It's an adaptation of a manga series, so understandably, fans of the existing material were thrilled with the concept of the story being translated to the screen.

For many though, the anime was the introduction to this one-of-a-kind world...

7Seeds on Netflix

The series explores the aftermath of "Project 7Seeds", which saw sets of young men and women put under cryogenic sleep in the hopes or survival after a meteorite colliding with Earth.

Indeed, they did survive but awoke to a dangerous world totally unrecognisable to them. It's fascinating to watch how they navigate these wild environments, and the characters are really terrific, so it's not surprising that audiences anticipated more episodes immediately after binging part 1.

The second part reached the platform on Thursday, March 26th 2020, treating fans to another spellbinding twelve episodes.

It may be all about the anime right now, but let's take the time to spotlight the manga for a moment...

7 Seeds manga

Titled 7 Seeds, this beloved Japanese manga series was written and illustrated by the endlessly talented Yumi Tamura.

The dystopian future presented to us after a meteorite hits Earth is actually loosely inspired by a real news report! According to an author’s note, the idea came to Tamura when he saw that an object near to Earth - (89959) 2002 NT7 - might potentially collide with it.

This, of course, set her imagination racing - we’re certainly glad for that.

7 Seeds originally premiered in a November 2001 issue of Shogakukan's Bessatsu Shōjo Comic magazine, serialised. However, in 2002 it then moved over to Flowers magazine, where it remained until the end: May 2017.

Some have criticised the anime for attempting to pack in too much narrative in a short space of time, as there were a whopping 35 volumes in total, as collected and organised by Shogakukan.

It has undoubtedly carved out an admirable legacy in the realm of manga, selling over six million copies in Japan. Although, perhaps more important than sales to devotees is awards and recognition…

Across its lifespan, 7 Seeds scored the 52nd Shogakukan Manga Award for Best Shōjo Manga in 2007. Additionally, it was nominated at the 49th Seiun Awards in 2018 and was ranked #10 on the list of manga for female readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook.

Fans talk 7Seeds on Twitter

Since part 2 of the anime surfaced, a number of admirers have expressed their passion or longing for the manga series to be resurrected.

At least there's an anime series to keep it all going!

