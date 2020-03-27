Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

7-figure star who abandoned Leeds to win things praises Radrizzani ambition

Aiden Cusick
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kemar Roofe scored 33 goals in 122 games for Leeds United.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game

Kemar Roofe has credited Leeds United's recent success to the ambition of the club's owner, Andrea Radrizzani.

Roofe left Leeds for Anderlecht in a deal worth around £7 million during last summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who had entered the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road, later told The Daily Mail that he moved to Anderlecht "to win things".

Leeds initially replaced Roofe with the Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who arrived on a temporary basis.

 

But when Nketiah was recalled by the Gunners in the January transfer window, the Whites began a second search for the former's replacement. 

And according to Radrizzani, the AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among those in whom Leeds held an interest, before they eventually signed Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig.

"That's the ambition that the owner's got for Leeds and that's why they've been doing so well for the last two or three years," Roofe told Talksport earlier. "Because of the ambition from above is just really high and it trickles down into the players."

Kemar Roofe of Anderlecht celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between SV Zulte Waregem and RSC Anderlecht at Regenboogstadion on November 8, 2019 in Waregem,...

Roofe who continues to refer to Leeds as "we", also claimed to still have friends at the club and to watch them play "every week".

The West Bromwich Albion product has scored seven goals in 16 games for his new employers.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch