7-figure star who abandoned Leeds to win things praises Radrizzani ambition

Kemar Roofe scored 33 goals in 122 games for Leeds United.

Kemar Roofe has credited Leeds United's recent success to the ambition of the club's owner, Andrea Radrizzani.

Roofe left Leeds for Anderlecht in a deal worth around £7 million during last summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who had entered the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road, later told The Daily Mail that he moved to Anderlecht "to win things".

Leeds initially replaced Roofe with the Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who arrived on a temporary basis.

But when Nketiah was recalled by the Gunners in the January transfer window, the Whites began a second search for the former's replacement.

And according to Radrizzani, the AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among those in whom Leeds held an interest, before they eventually signed Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig.

"That's the ambition that the owner's got for Leeds and that's why they've been doing so well for the last two or three years," Roofe told Talksport earlier. "Because of the ambition from above is just really high and it trickles down into the players."

Roofe who continues to refer to Leeds as "we", also claimed to still have friends at the club and to watch them play "every week".

The West Bromwich Albion product has scored seven goals in 16 games for his new employers.