£22m reported Tottenham Hotspur target described as ‘terrific’ by his club’s former player

Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar as a replacement for Danny Rose.

Alex Rae has raved about Rangers defender and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Borna Barisic in The Scottish Sun.

The former Rangers midfielder, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has included Barisic in his Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far.

Subscribe

The 27-year-old left-back Croatia international has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

According to 90min, Spurs have identified Barisic as a replacement for Danny Rose - currently on loan at Newcastle United - who will be sold this summer.

The report has added that Rangers value the former Osijek left-back at £22 million.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Rae wrote about Barisic in The Scottish Sun: "He performs at good level week-in, week-out and has terrific quality in the final third of the park."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Barisic has scored two goals in 22 Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers so far this season.

The left-back has also provided four assists in nine Europa League games, and has played thrice in the Scottish League Cup and twice in the Scottish Cup for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer?

Barisic has been playing well for Rangers this season, and the 27-year-old is indeed very good going on the attack.

However, it is hard to see Tottenham pay £22 million to sign a player in his late 20s from the Scottish Premiership.