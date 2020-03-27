Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

£22m reported Tottenham Hotspur target described as ‘terrific’ by his club’s former player

Subhankar Mondal
Mexico midfielder Elias Hernandez (L) and Croatian defender Borna Barisic battle for a head ball during the first half of a national friendly soccer game at LA Memorial Coliseum on May 27,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar as a replacement for Danny Rose.

Borna Barisic during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Alex Rae has raved about Rangers defender and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Borna Barisic in The Scottish Sun.

The former Rangers midfielder, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has included Barisic in his Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far.

Subscribe

The 27-year-old left-back Croatia international has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

 

According to 90min, Spurs have identified Barisic as a replacement for Danny Rose - currently on loan at Newcastle United - who will be sold this summer.

The report has added that Rangers value the former Osijek left-back at £22 million.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Rae wrote about Barisic in The Scottish Sun: "He performs at good level week-in, week-out and has terrific quality in the final third of the park."

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Barisic has scored two goals in 22 Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers so far this season.

The left-back has also provided four assists in nine Europa League games, and has played thrice in the Scottish League Cup and twice in the Scottish Cup for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer?

Barisic has been playing well for Rangers this season, and the 27-year-old is indeed very good going on the attack.

However, it is hard to see Tottenham pay £22 million to sign a player in his late 20s from the Scottish Premiership.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Villarreal CF and Rangers FC at La Ceramica Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Vila-real, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch