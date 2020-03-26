‘You never know’: Player admits he may not be at Arsenal next season

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on loan at AS Roma from Arsenal at the moment.

Arsenal-owned attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted to The Times that he is uncertain about his future.

The Armenia international, who can also operate as a winger, is on loan at AS Roma at the moment.

The 31-year-old joined the Italian club on loan from Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The former Manchester United player has admitted that his future is up in the air, and that he is not sure whether he will be at Arsenal or at Roma next season.

Mkhitaryan told The Times: “I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer.

“Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there. You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.”

Stats

Mkhitaryan has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in Serie A for Roma so far this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The attacking midfielder has also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for Roma this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, while Roma are challenging for a top-four spot in Serie A.

Football in England and in Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.