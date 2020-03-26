Quick links

‘You don’t see him’: BBC pundit slams Rangers ‘key player’, makes Celtic ace comparison

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers gets taken down by Peter Hartley of Motherwell during the Betfred Cup Semi Final at Hampden Park on October 22, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen prior to the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Billy Dodds has told The Glasgow Evening Times that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is costing the Gers the chance to catch Celtic.

The former Rangers striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has pointed at Morelos’s lack of form and his disciplinary issues.

Dodds has also highlighted that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard does not get suspended and has no disciplinary issues.

 

Dodds told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I think Rangers have to make a definite decision with Alfredo Morelos once they get this season over with. If you are going to try and catch Celtic and that is your ambition, Morelos is a key player but there are certain games where he gets suspended and they can cost you.

“People might disagree and say ‘he scores all those goals’, but look at Edouard, you don’t see him getting suspended. It is still continuous with Morelos and that is the biggest problem.

"He either gets suspended then he doesn’t turn up. That is costing you the title I don’t care what he’s doing in between because these games that Rangers need him most he is not there."

Stats

So far this season, Morelos has scored 12 goals in 26 Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

However, the Colombia international has been shown the yellow card five times in the league and twice in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Edouard has scored as many as 22 goals in 27 Scottish Premiership matches for Celtic so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Although the French striker has been shown the yellow card twice in the Europa League, he has not been cautioned even once in the league this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, but the Gers have a game in hand.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

