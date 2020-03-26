WWE: NXT 25th March recap - Killer Kross debut teased, new tag-team debut, Io Shirai is back

WWE NXT continued this week with debuts, returns and teases of several top stars.

This week's episode of NXT came from an empty Full Sail University as WWE continue to put on shows despite the current global health crisis.

There was plenty of action to get through as well, with debuts, returns, Triple H appearing and further teases for the arrival of Killer Kross.

Austin Theory took on Tyler Breeze in the opening match of this week’s NXT. An entertaining bout between the pair to blow off a recently bubbling feud. Breeze reversed and hit Theory with the Beauty Shot to claim the win via pinfall.

Killian Dain then faced Tehuti Miles in the second match of the evening. Dain picked up the win via pinfall following a Vader Bomb on Miles.

Cameron Grimes then took on Tony Nese in another singles match. Another well put together technical bout as Grimes continued to be a pushed commodity in NXT. Grimes won via pinfall after hitting the Cave In Stomp on The Premier Athlete.

Next up was the first of two qualifying matches for the number one contender ladder match between Aliyah and Xia Li. But Li was attacked backstage and Io Shirai then made her long-awaited return. The Genius of the Sky made light work of Aliyah, eventually hitting the moonsault to qualify for the number one contender’s ladder match.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: How to watch WWE RAW in the UK this week

A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face...

What happened on the 25th March episode of NXT?

NXT then basked in the glory of the NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. He was then interrupted by Dominik Dijakovic, before Damian Priest then came out to attack Lee with a nightstick. Lee and Priest battled on the outside before Dijakovic leapt the top-rope to take both out. It seems Lee, Dijakovic and Priest are heading toward a triple-threat battle for the North American Championship.

Adam Cole then cut a promo from his home, poolside, to celebrate his longest-ever reign as NXT Champion. He went on to set up a match between the Velveteen Dream and his Undisputed Era stable-mate Bobby Fish which will take place next week.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch then took on Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink, who recently made their main roster debut on WWE RAW.

Burch and Lorcan applied a crossface and single Boston crab respectively to win via double submission.

Killer Kross teased on 25th March episode of NXT

Candice Lerae and Kayden Carter then faced off in their qualifying match for the number one contender ladder match for the NXT Women’s title. Lerae won by submission with the Garga-No-Escape to join Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox,and Io Shirai in the six-women ladder match with one more contender yet to be confirmed.

Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong then faced off in what was, as expected between this pair, a great match. Riddle won via pinfall but was then attacked by Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh, managed by Malcolm Bivens, who clearly have their eyes on The Broserweights, Riddle and Pete Dunne’s NXT tag-team titles.

Killer Kross to face off with who first on NXT?

Finally, Triple H addressed the Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano feud and upcoming match.

Gargano refused to enter the ring with Ciampa before Triple H suggested William Regal would have fired the pair were it not for him, after their clash at the Performance Center.

Triple H referenced his own relationship with Shawn Michaels before it was announced the pair will fight in an empty building at an undisclosed location in two weeks time before the end segment was interrupted by another Killer Kross tease. Is he coming for Ciampa? Gargano? Maybe even Triple H. NXT fans will be desperate to find out.