'Wow, oh my': Some Spurs fans are absolutely buzzing after big money transfer update

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in making five new signings this summer, as Jose Mourinho plans a rebuild.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are very excited, after Sport BILD suggested that they could look to make a big money swoop for five players this summer.

Jamal Lewis, Marcel Sabitzer, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Youcef Atal and Eder Militao are all said to be being lined up by Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho looks to rebuild his squad.

The additions would certainly help to solve some of the issues in Tottenham’s current squad.

And Spurs fans are excited after the transfer update, which suggests they could be extremely busy.

It is still not exactly clear how much money Mourinho will be given to spend, but the Portuguese boss has actually suggested that he won’t have a huge clear-out this summer.

Tottenham will surely look to make alterations to their team though, as things have gone very poorly this term.

Spurs’s have struggled under two different managers, and currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table.

An injection of fresh blood is clearly needed at Tottenham, and if Mourinho did manage to bring in the five aforementioned players, that could be just the spark the the Lilywhites need to get back on track again.