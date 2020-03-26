Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Wow, not going to happen': Some Spurs fans react after hearing who Mourinho wants

John Verrall
Diego Godin of FC Internazionale gestures during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Inter Milan defender Diego Godin.

Diego Godin of FC Internazionale gestures during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur fans seem to believe that Diego Godin is too old to be a worthwhile addition to their squad.

The Daily Mirror claim that Jose Mourinho wants to bring in the central defender at Tottenham, as he looks to improve his side’s back-line.

 

Godin is currently playing for Inter Milan, but he has struggled to get regular football at the San Siro.

And many Tottenham fans seem to believe that Godin is way past his best now.

Tottenham have tended to focus on signing younger players so it would be a surprise if they targeted Godin this summer.

The Uruguayan could offer Spurs experience, but with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both showing signs of age this term, Mourinho may be better off looking at younger alternatives.

Godin was once one of the best defenders in the world, but at the age of 34, there would have to be question marks over whether he would be able to cope with the pace of the Premier League.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch