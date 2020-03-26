'Wow, not going to happen': Some Spurs fans react after hearing who Mourinho wants

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Inter Milan defender Diego Godin.

Tottenham Hotspur fans seem to believe that Diego Godin is too old to be a worthwhile addition to their squad.

The Daily Mirror claim that Jose Mourinho wants to bring in the central defender at Tottenham, as he looks to improve his side’s back-line.

Godin is currently playing for Inter Milan, but he has struggled to get regular football at the San Siro.

And many Tottenham fans seem to believe that Godin is way past his best now.

He's 57. — Sam Jim Ward (@SamJimW) March 26, 2020

Back 3 next season of Godin, Smalling and Lovren.



Treble here we come — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) March 26, 2020

He’s bit old now — markmcallister (@markmac2004) March 26, 2020

Too old, not going to happen — Sir Henry Hotspur (@HH_Explores) March 26, 2020

No, he too old for spurs — Ting Yik Hay (@YikHay) March 26, 2020

Wow , great for under 40 team — t31@✌ (@t3166309633) March 26, 2020

The rebuild will get us a squad of eldery players. — Monnie (@RB_THFC) March 26, 2020

Tottenham have tended to focus on signing younger players so it would be a surprise if they targeted Godin this summer.

The Uruguayan could offer Spurs experience, but with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both showing signs of age this term, Mourinho may be better off looking at younger alternatives.

Godin was once one of the best defenders in the world, but at the age of 34, there would have to be question marks over whether he would be able to cope with the pace of the Premier League.