Will Animal Crossing New Horizons be on PS4? Is Paraiso Island a good alternative?

PS4 fans want to know if Animal Crossing New Horizons will be on Sony's console, meanwhile others are wondering if Paraiso Island is a good alternative.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch and gamers on other platforms are surely sick of hearing about its record sales in the United Kingdom and Japan. With envy being a terrible sin, there are some PlayStation 4 gamers who are wondering if it'll ever come to Sony's console (more so praying), meanwhile there are others who are just looking for a good alternative. However, with its name now floating about more than ever before, is Paraiso Island a worthwhile substitute?

There are still an assortment of fantastic PS4 games for Sony loyalists to play while Nintendo Switch fans enjoy their island-sim. DOOM Eternal is heavy metal catharsis, Persona 5 Royal comes out on March 31st, and then April sees the arrival of both the Resident Evil 3 Remake and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

However, if you're a greedy bugger who still wants to play Animal Crossing New Horizons without buying a Nintendo Switch, here you'll discover whether it will be on Sony's console.

Is Animal Crossing New Horizons on PS4?

No, Animal Crossing New Horizons is not on PlayStation 4.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is purely a Nintendo Switch exclusive and the series has always been committed to Nintendo aside from Pocket Camp which landed on mobiles and has now seen increases in downloads and revenue.

This means the game will not be on PS4, but Sony gamers needn't be too distraught as - although it's a great game - there are some worthwhile alternatives you can enjoy instead.

What is Paraiso Island on PS4?

Paraiso Island is a free-to-play "daily island simulator" that has been heavily likened to Animal Crossing New Horizons.

While it's not as good as the Nintendo exclusive, it's hard to be too harsh on Paraiso Island when it's free-to-play and 30% of its profits go to charity.

As for what you do in the game, you get to decorate your island however you want as well as run different business and complete errands for its whacky inhabitants.

There are some who have criticised it as Animal Crossing New Horizons without the fun, but with it being free-to-play you may as well as give it a download and chance.

And, if you don't enjoy it, there are other Animal Crossing New Horizons substitutes you can pay for instead on PS4 such as the brilliantly amazing Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon.