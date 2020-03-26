Why did Jim Ross miss AEW Dynamite this week? Commentators missing from 25th March episode

JR, Excalibur, and Tazz were all absent from AEW Dynamite this week with Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega pulling double duty.

AEW Dynamite went ahead yet again this week despite the global health crisis from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

But there were some clear differences from the previous week’s Dynamite episode, especially on commentary.

The commentary team for the 25th March episode of Dynamite was made up of regular member Tony Schiavone and two members of ‘The Elite’, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega. Jim ‘JR’ Ross, Excalibur and Tazz were all not present.

This was already rumoured earlier in the week, when it was announced that Cody would be on co-commentary.

One of the key reasons why would be AEW trying to reduce the number of people in attendance at the shows. Current restrictions will mean that the company have to keep as few people in attendance as possible, which means wrestlers pulling double duty in the ring and in the booth just makes sense.

Wrestling Commentator Jim Ross attends the premiere of "What Now" at The Laemmle Music Hall on March 10, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Why did Jim Ross miss AEW Dynamite this week?

With Jim Ross, it could also be a wise move considering the fact he is in the high-risk range for the impact of the current global health crisis.

Whilst JR is in good health, and would undoubtedly have wanted to be present, at 68-years-old AEW are likely to be erring on the side of caution regarding his absence from the commentary booth.

'Wise move' for Jim Ross to miss AEW Dynamite

It was something Dave Meltzer alluded to on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News) and he suggested that the decision to leave JR off commentary at present would be a ‘wise move’.

Rival company WWE certainly did this week. Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler missed WWE RAW this week. The 70-year-old has a history of heart trouble and it was again the company’s duty of care to ensure that Lawler was in self-isolation in these trying times.

Where was Jim Ross for AEW Dynamite?

Jim Ross was still taking a close look at the action. He confirmed on Twitter he was watching from his home in Norman, Oklahoma and continued to tweet along throughout the action.

I’ll be tweeting along with @AEWonTNT at 8/7 CT from my home in Norman, Oklahoma and you’re invited to join me.



Might even try to answer some questions.



Thursday morning at 6...@JrGrilling podcast...#WrestleMania 9! pic.twitter.com/nChhU4PobL — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 25, 2020

It certainly should not have a massive detrimental impact on the show. Omega is a class commentator whilst Cody remains one of the most over acts in professional wrestling at present.

It will be interesting to see if, with AEW set to tape several episodes of Dynamite going forward, whether other members of the wrestling roster could end up featuring on commentary for AEW.

Chris Jericho in the booth again? Yes please.