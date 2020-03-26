Who won the Wednesday Night War this week? March 25th 2020 ratings from AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

Mathew Nash
Kenny Omega looks on after the tag match during the Power Struggle - Super Jr. Tag League 2018 at Edion Arena Osaka on November 03, 2018 in Osaka, Japan.
Mathew Nash
Mathew Nash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AEW Dynamite have claimed yet another win in the rating war for Wednesday night wrestling.

Whilst most of the world is in lockdown, the professional wrestling world continues to plough forward including this week’s Wednesday Night War between AEW Dynamite and WWE’s NXT brand.

AEW has dominated the TV ratings war for some time and this week both companies would have been looking for big numbers given the sports-shaped hole in the average American household right now.

With AEW promising a face-off between Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy and NXT bringing in head honcho Triple H, it was clear both companies were hoping to best the other.

Once again, it was AEW who came out on top. As per Figure Four Online’s Bryan Alvarez on Twitter, Tony Khan’s company had an audience of 819,000 whilst NXT’s figures were unfortunately so low, they did not chart. The figures were later confirmed to be 669,000 for the WWE show.

Finn Balor during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France.Finn Balor during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France.

Who won the 25th March 2020 Wednesday Night War?

AEW has now dominated the Wednesday Night War for several weeks but there will be some concern in Jacksonville considering the figures.

Who won the Wednesday Night War last week?

Firstly, they are down on last week. AEW pulled a 932,000 number last week and that might have had something to do with NXT’s non-match related show last week, which saw them pull a mediocre 542,000.

Casual wrestling viewers, who prefer the NXT wrestling product, may have simply gone back to the WWE show knowing bouts were in place at Full Sail University this week.

But in general, for both companies, the ratings will be disappointing. With all other sporting entities on lockdown, AEW and NXT might have been expecting a surge in numbers. Undoubtedly, AEW would have liked to hit a million this week.

Should AEW and NXT be worried about the latest Wednesday Night War ratings?

Instead, even with some of their bigger names announced, it appears that the viewing figures are set to remain largely the same going forward.

As for NXT, they are still looking well behind AEW at present who are clearly winning the Wednesday Night War.

For wrestling fans, however, who got to see Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara put on an excellent bout, Chris Jericho cut a promo on a drone and an absorbing contest between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano being set up, with the spectre of a debuting Killer Kross looming, Wednesday nights continue to be the gift that keep giving.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Mathew Nash

Mathew Nash

I’m Mathew Nash a 27 year old graduate in Sports Studies and I have an insatiable love for sport. With a particularly keen interest for the madcap world of football I have always been known amongst friends as a beacon for bizarre sporting trivia and knowledge. My other passion is for writing and hopefully combining the two will create a superb and entertaining marriage that will create, divide and share opinion.Mathew is a correspondent for the NextGen Series, Ligue 1 and Primeira Liga.