Who won the Wednesday Night War this week? March 25th 2020 ratings from AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

AEW Dynamite have claimed yet another win in the rating war for Wednesday night wrestling.

Whilst most of the world is in lockdown, the professional wrestling world continues to plough forward including this week’s Wednesday Night War between AEW Dynamite and WWE’s NXT brand.

AEW has dominated the TV ratings war for some time and this week both companies would have been looking for big numbers given the sports-shaped hole in the average American household right now.

With AEW promising a face-off between Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy and NXT bringing in head honcho Triple H, it was clear both companies were hoping to best the other.

Once again, it was AEW who came out on top. As per Figure Four Online’s Bryan Alvarez on Twitter, Tony Khan’s company had an audience of 819,000 whilst NXT’s figures were unfortunately so low, they did not chart. The figures were later confirmed to be 669,000 for the WWE show.

MORE WRESTLING NEWS: Lance Archer debut confirmed on AEW Dynamite

Finn Balor during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France.

Who won the 25th March 2020 Wednesday Night War?

AEW: 819,000

NXT: 669,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 26, 2020

AEW has now dominated the Wednesday Night War for several weeks but there will be some concern in Jacksonville considering the figures.

Who won the Wednesday Night War last week?

Firstly, they are down on last week. AEW pulled a 932,000 number last week and that might have had something to do with NXT’s non-match related show last week, which saw them pull a mediocre 542,000.

AEW: 932,000

NXT: 542,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 19, 2020

Casual wrestling viewers, who prefer the NXT wrestling product, may have simply gone back to the WWE show knowing bouts were in place at Full Sail University this week.

But in general, for both companies, the ratings will be disappointing. With all other sporting entities on lockdown, AEW and NXT might have been expecting a surge in numbers. Undoubtedly, AEW would have liked to hit a million this week.

Should AEW and NXT be worried about the latest Wednesday Night War ratings?

Instead, even with some of their bigger names announced, it appears that the viewing figures are set to remain largely the same going forward.

As for NXT, they are still looking well behind AEW at present who are clearly winning the Wednesday Night War.

For wrestling fans, however, who got to see Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara put on an excellent bout, Chris Jericho cut a promo on a drone and an absorbing contest between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano being set up, with the spectre of a debuting Killer Kross looming, Wednesday nights continue to be the gift that keep giving.