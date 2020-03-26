TikTok: Who is Anastasia Kingsnorth? Social media maestro is also a star of YouTube and Instagram

Anastasia Kingsnorth is a social media star to keep an eye on.

In years gone by, celebrity status would only really be given to the likes of actors, sports stars and big TV personalities.

But now, thanks largely to the internet and social media, we've seen a whole swathe of internet celebrities rise to fame in recent years.

Whether they're YouTube creators or TikTok stars, there's always someone new coming through and picking up millions of followers along the way.

For the most part, many internet celebrities have a large following on just one primary platform.

However, someone who bucks that trend is social media maestro Anastasia Kingsnorth who has consistently large follower numbers across a number of social media platforms.

Meet Anastasia Kingsnorth

Anastasia Kingsnorth is a social media personality with accounts on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and two YouTube channels and has a combined following of 3.2 million people across the various platforms.

The 19-year-old Brit is famed for creating content on each platform with TikToks of her dancing and YouTube videos of challenges picking up thousands, if not millions, of views on a regular basis.

View this post on Instagram I Louvre Paris A post shared by Anastasia Kingsnorth (@anastasiakingsnorth) on Feb 24, 2020 at 8:35am PST

A full-time social media influencer

Anastasia is originally from the Northamptonshire town of Kettering and according to a podcast appearance with PLT, the 19-year-old revealed that she dropped out of school to take on a career on YouTube full-time.

Her main channel was founded on December 29th, 2013, when Anastasia was just 13 years old, and has grown into a hugely popular account in the years since with 1.1 million followers.

On top of that, she also has a vlogging channel which itself boasts just over 500,000 subscribers.

A multi-platform star

As mentioned, Anastasia Kingsnorth has managed to buck the social media trend of having a big following on just one site and boasts hundreds of thousands of fans across TikTok (618.9k), Twitter (258.9k) and Instagram (814k) as well as 1.6 million subscribers on two YouTube channels.

The career of Anastasia Kingsworth has already been impressive to watch and it'll be fascinating to see where she goes from here.