Where was My Secret Terrius filmed? Filming locations stretch beyond South Korea!

The show has attracted significant attention lately, but where was My Secret Terrius filmed?

It may not be new, but audiences are flocking to check out this South Korean drama series on Netflix.

Created by Kang Dae-sun, My Secret Terrius tells the story of Go Ae-rin (played by Jung In-sun), a woman who loses her husband. However, she soon becomes wrapped up in a conspiracy, encouraged to delve deeper in order to determine her former partner's involvement.

It arrived on screens in 2018, but a certain scene which makes reference of a coronavirus - along with symptoms etc. - has gone viral in wake of our current circumstances.

The scene has been debated and discussed a great deal online, but it's also compelled lots of people to go onto Netflix and watch the series in its entirety.

With a cast boasting the likes of Ji-sub, Son Ho-jun and Im Se-mi, it's provided some with quality viewing while they're spending more time at home.

So, let's take a moment to consider where it was filmed...

Where was My Secret Terrius filmed?

My Secret Terrius was filmed in both South Korea and Poland, according to IMDb.

On the other hand, Korean Dramaland highlights a range of specific locations which feature on the show:

Cheongwadae/Blue House

Warsaw Chopin Airport

Savoy City DMC

Eojjeoda Eodal

B.sagam Kimbab - Yatap branch

Krzywe Kolo, Warsaw

Chuncheon Grand Bridge

Lazienki Park

Chungah Park Columbarium

KT&G Seoul Office

Sejong Center for the Performing Arts

Namsan Tower

Wonhyo Bridge

It's definitely worth heading over to the site, as they also include what other projects filmed there.

My Secret Terrius: Filming in Poland

As noted by the Polish Tourism Organisation, the president of the POT - Robert Andrzejczyk - expressed: "The marketing strategy of POT targeted at the Korean market from the very beginning set sights on cooperation with film production, as TV series are enormously popular in South Korea and exert a huge impact on the Korean consumer behaviour."

He continued: "Presence in production as prestigious as Terius Behind Me in exchange for a relatively small financial input will allow us to reach millions of potential South Korean tourists and solidify the positive image of Poland”

There are some really great locations which made it into the show - if you haven't already, be sure to give it a watch over on Netflix.

