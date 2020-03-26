What time does Borderlands 3 DLC release? Guns, Love, And Tentacles release time!

The release time for when the Borderlands 3 DLC, Guns, Love, And Tentacles, is slated to release.

Borderlands 3 arrived on Steam earlier in the month which was fantastic for everyone who had to wait thanks to the controversial decision to be an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch. And, although the wait was surely agonising, its arrival couldn't have come at a better time what with the current pandemic and the fact its second DLC, Guns, Love, And Tentacles, is ready to be released. Here you'll discover its release time.

The Borderlands 3 DLC, Love, Guns, And Tentacles, comes with a level cap increase. This means you'll be able to raise your Vault Hunter's maximum level to 57, as well as select two capstone skills as opposed to the standard one.

You can watch the first 12-minutes of the DLC over on YouTube if you just cannot wait, otherwise keep reading to discover the release time for when it is scheduled to come out.

Borderlands 3 DLC 2 release time

The release time for the Borderlands 3 DLC 2, Guns, Love, And Tentacles, is 16:00 GMT on March 26th.

It'll also arrive on the same date at 09:00 PST and 12:00 EST, meanwhile Australia will get it at 03:00 on March 27th.

These release times come courtesy of the Daily Express.

Borderlands 3 Guns, Love, And Tentacles details

The Borderlands 3 DLC, Guns, Love, And Tentacles, sees the marriage of Wainwright Jakobs and Sir Alistair Hammerlock.

It takes place on an entirely new planet named XYLOURGOS in which Gearbox have provided the following description:

"An unlikely venue for matrimonial merriment, this harsh, windswept ice world is home to mutated rock slugs, ferocious wolven, and occultists with eldritch powers."

In addition to taking place on a new planet with an independent campaign that you can play at any time (with loot scaling to your level), the DLC also sees the return of Borderlands 2 vault hunter, Gaige.

This returning character will play the role of the wedding planner and she'll be accompanied by her BFF, Deathtrap.

As for what you'll be shooting during the campaign's duration, Wainwright and Hammerlock's "happily ever after" will be threatened by an army of cursed townsfolk and hideous creatures with tentacles and teeth. Nothing suits a marriage more than monsters likened to the Kraken.

And, in case you were at all worried, there will also be plenty of new loot for you hog like a panic buyer.