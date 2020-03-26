What is the Blinding Lights TikTok challenge? The Weeknd song is hot right now

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' is the latest dance challenge you want to try with the whole family.

Right now people in the UK are advised to stay at home and only go out if they need to shop for essential things, commute to work or for a short workout outside.

Following the health advice from Primer Minister Boris Johnson, many have turned to home workouts to keep their body fit and sustain a healthy lifestyle at home.

And here comes a new TikTok challenge with The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' song that is the perfect way for everyone in your household to have fun and exercise.

So, what is the challenge? Here's the newest trend on TikTok revealed!

What is the 'Blinding Lights' challenge on TikTok?

The challenge is a dance video to The Weeknd's hit song 'Blinding Lights'. The single has been on top of the charts for weeks, so it's not surprising that many are addicted to the tune.

The challenge sees TikTok users perform a specific dance routine to the song.

And the trend is popular among many - from builders on construction sites to people staying on their own at home!

How to do the 'Blinding Lights' challenge?

You can do the challenge on your own or with someone in your family. Of course, it's way more fun when other people join the dance routine.

First of all, search for the #blindinglightschallenge or #blindinglights on TikTok to watch videos shared by others and learn the steps.

And once you're confident, share your own take on the challenge with the same hashtag to make it visible for more people on the social media app.

Twitter reacts to the 'Blinding Lights' challenge

As usual, Twitter users have reacted in the most hilarious way to the latest TikTok trend.

Many complain that they can't listen to The Weeknd's song without thinking of the dance challenge while some have even thought this was a TikTok song. Is there such thing as a TikTok song, Twitter?

Nevertheless, many have revealed that learning a new dance is the thing they needed during the self-isolation period.

the blinding lights tiktok dance looks so easy yet it’s so hard for me to do — victoria (@redunderlined) March 22, 2020

genuinely didn’t know that’s tiktok song was “blinding lights” — afterhours (@QadiTadi) March 20, 2020

@lovelytheband learning a tiktok dance to @theweeknd Blinding Lights is exactly what I needed today. — tanya (@xolittlewonder) March 23, 2020