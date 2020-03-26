Quick links

‘What a player’: £75m ace blown away as Liverpool ace brags awesome skills

Raheem Sterling (10) and Jordan Henderson of England (8) battle with Patrick van Aanholt and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands during the international friendly match between Netherlands...
Andrew Robertson is a very important player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Image has been digitally enhanced.) Virgil Van Dijk poses at Melwood Training Ground on March 06, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has praised his teammate Andrew Robertson on Twitter.

Robertson has posted a video on Twitter of him scoring from free-kicks into an empty goal.

The 26-year-old Scotland international left-back was practising in his back-garden, and he tagged his Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in his post.

 

Liverpool and Netherlands international defender Van Dijk - who joined the Reds from Premier League rivals Southampton in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £75 million - has praised Robertson.

Stats

Robertson has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The left-back has also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Virgil Van Dijk (L) of Liverpool competes for the ball against Vujadin Savic (R) of Crvena Zvezda during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Red Star Belgrade and...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

