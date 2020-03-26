‘What a player’: £75m ace blown away as Liverpool ace brags awesome skills

Andrew Robertson is a very important player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has praised his teammate Andrew Robertson on Twitter.

Robertson has posted a video on Twitter of him scoring from free-kicks into an empty goal.

The 26-year-old Scotland international left-back was practising in his back-garden, and he tagged his Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in his post.

Liverpool and Netherlands international defender Van Dijk - who joined the Reds from Premier League rivals Southampton in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £75 million - has praised Robertson.

What a player — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 25, 2020

Stats

Robertson has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The left-back has also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.