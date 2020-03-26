'We can dream,' 'Ndombele may leave': Some Spurs fans react after hearing who Mourinho wants

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be in the market for new signings this summer, and a host of players have already been linked.

It's unclear just how much Spurs will actually have to spend this summer if they miss out on Champions League football, but one big-money target has been suggested.

Tuttosport, as relayed by Tuttomercatoweb, suggested that Tottenham are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho allegedly wants Milinkovic-Savic alongside teammate Thomas Strakosha, viewing Milinkovic-Savic as a potential star addition in midfield.

The Serbian has hit five goals and seven assists this season, helping Lazio push for the Serie A title under Simone Inzaghi whilst continuing to show that he is one of the top box-to-box midfielders in Serie A.

The 25-year-old's agent is Mateja Kezman, the former Chelsea striker who played under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge in the 2004-05 season, which may just give Spurs a boost.

Still, targeting another box-to-box midfielder would raise questions about Tanguy Ndombele's future after a difficult first season with the club, and some fans think that he might be leaving if Mourinho wants Milinkovic-Savic.

Others would love to see Milinkovic-Savic join Spurs, believing that he would be a dream signing, whilst urging Daniel Levy to fund a big-money move if he is serious about making Spurs a success in the years to come.

