Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

‘Walks off like he’s Thierry Henry’: Some rival fans unimpressed with Liverpool player

Subhankar Mondal
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool stands over a free kick with teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal during the Premier League match between...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an important player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold trains during an England training session at St Georges Park on March 20, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Some rival fans have responded to Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s post on Twitter.

The 21-year-old right-back has posted a video of him on Twitter producing an outrageous piece of skill in his back-garden.

The England international has posted a video of him firing a ball through a hole.

It is quite a shot, but some rival fans are not impressed with it, and believe that it took the youngster more than just one attempt to get it right.

 

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Stats

According to WhoScored, Alexander-Arnold has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The right-back also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England International scored one goal and provided 12 assists in the league, and provided three assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on October 08, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch