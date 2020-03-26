‘Walks off like he’s Thierry Henry’: Some rival fans unimpressed with Liverpool player

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an important player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Some rival fans have responded to Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s post on Twitter.

The 21-year-old right-back has posted a video of him on Twitter producing an outrageous piece of skill in his back-garden.

The England international has posted a video of him firing a ball through a hole.

It is quite a shot, but some rival fans are not impressed with it, and believe that it took the youngster more than just one attempt to get it right.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

25 attempted

1 accurate — Naldo (@NaldoUtd) March 25, 2020

Mate you lost the ball over 40 tines against Madrid — amirkeal (@amirkeal123) March 25, 2020

250 attempts later ehh trenty — JACK - FUT Trader ⚽️ (The People’s Trader) (@FUTJack__) March 25, 2020

couldn't stop Morata though — ✧ (@WiII9i) March 25, 2020

Too easy, blindfold it and repost — Ruly (@Ruly___) March 25, 2020

I mean...is that that difficult for a professional footballer? He walks off like he’s Thierry Henry scoring the winner in a final ‍♂️ — WavertreeBlue (@wavertreeblue) March 25, 2020

Nothing special. Sunday league players can do it. — TJ (@UtdTalha) March 25, 2020

You are a professional footballer mate that’s unbelievably average. I could do it with 10 attempts — (@dcfcTomm) March 25, 2020

This isn’t even hard to do — Hajir (@ZareiHajir) March 25, 2020

Definitely put it in his 39th attempt. — Pritish (@Pritish09891094) March 25, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Alexander-Arnold has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The right-back also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England International scored one goal and provided 12 assists in the league, and provided three assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.