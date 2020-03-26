Two prolific striker signing options for Arsenal with very different profiles

Arsenal are reported to be looking at signing a striker.

Arsenal are reported to be looking at signing a striker this summer amid uncertainty over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Recent reports have linked the Gunners with two prolific forwards, at different stages of their careers.

The Gunners may simply choose to sign whichever is more available and attainable - or they could make a strategic choice to target one over the other.

The first striker linked was Wolves ace Raul Jimenez. ESPN report the Gunners are tracking the Mexican striker.

Jimenez has scored 26 goals in the Premier League across the past two seasons and would be a solid replacement for Aubameyang, albeit different in style.

This season in all competitions he has scored 22 times.

The other option is Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, The Sun report. Edouard has 27 goals already this season.

Edouard is unproven in the Premier League, but crucially he is only 22-years-old.

Both players would cost in the £40 million range and age could be the determining factor. Jimenez is six years older at 28.

Edouard is more of an investment and could grow with the rest of Arsenal's young attack.

The counter-argument is Arsenal may want an experienced, proven option like Jimenez.

Mikel Arteta has an interesting decision to make.