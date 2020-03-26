Quick links

Tim Cahill names Liverpool's 'most important player'... and it's not any defender or Mane

Liverpool are two wins away from the Premier League title.

Tim Cahill has stated on his personal Twitter account that he believes Roberto Firmino is Liverpool's 'most important player'.

The former Everton striker was answering questions from fans when a number of Liverpool-related questions were asked, including who he thinks Liverpool's 'most important player' has been?

 

It could be argued that the likes of Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk would perhaps get the most vote from fans, as well as someone like Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

But Cahill didn't mention either of the above players when he named his player: 

Mane has perhaps been Liverpool's best attack-minded player this term, Henderson has potentially been the best in the middle of the park, and Van Dijk has been his usual strong self in defence.

But a player like Firmino goes unnoticed more than his teammates, and despite his lack of home goals, he still is a very key player to Jurgen Klopp's set-up.

Without his presence, without his touch, his movement and intelligence, the likes of Mane and Mo Salah miss that spark and connection to their game.

But all three, as they have shown for two or three seasons now, are the potentially the best frontline in the Premier League and in Europe. 

