TikTok: What is the Mia challenge? Latest viral trend explained

Users come up with new challenges on TikTok every single day.

It seems like every social media app out there is in a constant competition to create the best new memes, challenges and filters. 

And during the self-isolation period, people staying at home get more creative and come up with their own trends.

In fact, the go-to place for trending video content right now is TikTok which beats all other platforms when it comes to original challenges.

So, what's the Mia challenge about? Here's the latest viral trend explained!

What is the Mia challenge on TikTok?

The Mia challenge is connected to someone called Mia Khalifa. She is an American-Lebanese social media personality and webcam model.

In this latest trend on TikTok, users have to guess the surnames of famous celebrities.

For example, one would say the first name of a celeb and then the other has to come up with the first surname they think of. So it could be Tom Hardy or Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez or Jennifer Garner - you choose the surname, but you just have to act quickly.

How to do the Mia challenge on TikTok?

To take part in the challenge, one of you has to come up with a few celebrity names. So think of actors, singers, politicians - the more difficult names, the more challenging it gets for the other.

Then all you need is a buddy to question and ask them a series of names. 

And by the looks of the TikTok challenge, you fail if you guess Mia's surname and say Mia Khalifa! Is there another famous Mia that we don't know of?

Is there another Mia challenge?

Yes, there is a different Mia challenge out there. In fact, there are two other challenges with similar hashtag.

A trend with the hashtags #miakhalifachallenge and #hitormiss linked to iLOVEFRiDAY's 'Mia Khalifa' song got huge hits on TikTok last year.

Plus, Instagram users use the #miachallenge for Drake and Bad Bunny's song 'Mia' for dance video challenges.

