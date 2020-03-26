Three reasons Jamal Lewis would be a good signing for Tottenham

Tottenham are said to be interested in Norwich star.

Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in signing Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis, report BILD.

The young defender is in his first season in the Premier League and has caught the eye of late with his recent performances.

Here is a look at three reasons why Lewis would be a good signing for Tottenham...

Fills a key need

Left-back is a priority position for Tottenham Hotspur to upgrade this summer.

The club are finally set to move on from Danny Rose, two years too late perhaps.

Lewis would add fresh talent to the position and he would be a specialist at the position, something Tottenham have lacked this season.

He would give the side a better balance and has a season of Premie League experience under his belt already.

Investing in young talent

Spurs would be signing a player who is an investment rather than the finished product. With that in mind, Lewis should be available at an affordable price, with Norwich favourites to be relegated.

Manager Jose Mourinho has talked up his ability to work with and coach up young players and Lewis would be an interesting test for him.

He impressed for Norwich in the recent FA Cup game against Tottenham and surrounded by superior players and with European football, Lewis is likely to improve further, potentially becoming a long-term option at the position.

Mental strength

After fighting back to reclaim his spot from Sam Byram, Lewis' mental strength was recently praised by Canaries manager Daniel Farke.

Farke told the Pink 'Un he was impressed by Lewis' mental resilience and the way he bounced back from the first big challenge in his career.

At Tottenham, Lewis will have to overcome obstacles, displace Ben Davies in the first instance, but also cope with higher demands, attention, and more intensity on and off the pitch.

The recent praise shows he may well have the right character profile to adapt at Tottenham.