'There's a couple': Tottenham academy player makes Arsenal claim on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jubril Okedina has claimed on his personal Instagram account that 'there's a couple' of Arsenal-supporting players in Spurs' academy.

In regards to English football, Spurs' rivalry with Arsenal is without a doubt up there as one of the best, and from a neutral perspective, it always delivers entertainment on the field, time and time again.

Both teams recorded a pretty tasty 2-2 draw in September when Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery were in the dugout, but that feels like it was a very long time ago now.

Nonetheless, Spurs youngster, Okedina, was asked on his personal Instagram story 'Anyone in the THFC academy who supports Arsenal?'

Okedina's response: "There's a couple you know, not going to name names."

Okedina is part of Spurs' academy and he will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Danny Rose, and most recently, Japhet Tanganga, in making a step up into the first-team.

Tanganga's recent rise is an inspirational one for the academy players because it proves that despite Spurs' struggles this term, a player from within can still make a name for himself.

Plus, Spurs have always brought through top-quality youngsters, as there will no doubt be another crop making their way through the senior doors in the coming seasons.