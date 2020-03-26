Quick links

'There's a couple': Tottenham academy player makes Arsenal claim on Instagram

Amir Mir
A general view of the stadium during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 17, 2019 in London, United...
Jubril Okedina is part of Tottenham Hotspur's academy.

Jubril Okedina of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at The Lamex Stadium on November 01, 2019 in Stevenage, England.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jubril Okedina has claimed on his personal Instagram account that 'there's a couple' of Arsenal-supporting players in Spurs' academy. 

In regards to English football, Spurs' rivalry with Arsenal is without a doubt up there as one of the best, and from a neutral perspective, it always delivers entertainment on the field, time and time again. 

 

Both teams recorded a pretty tasty 2-2 draw in September when Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery were in the dugout, but that feels like it was a very long time ago now.

Nonetheless, Spurs youngster, Okedina, was asked on his personal Instagram story 'Anyone in the THFC academy who supports Arsenal?'

Okedina's response: "There's a couple you know, not going to name names."

Jubril Okedina of Tottenham Hotspur passes the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea U23 and Tottenham Hotspur U23 at EBB Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Aldershot, England.

Okedina is part of Spurs' academy and he will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Danny Rose, and most recently, Japhet Tanganga, in making a step up into the first-team. 

Tanganga's recent rise is an inspirational one for the academy players because it proves that despite Spurs' struggles this term, a player from within can still make a name for himself. 

Plus, Spurs have always brought through top-quality youngsters, as there will no doubt be another crop making their way through the senior doors in the coming seasons. 

(L-R) Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Emil Forsberg of Red Bull Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur FC...

