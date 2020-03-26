Quick links

'The next Lacazette': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing striker Arteta wants to sign

John Verrall
Moussa Dembele of Lyon during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Decines...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may well be searching for a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal fans generally don’t appear too keen on the idea of signing Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal are keen on the French striker - who could cost them big money to sign.

Lyon want £73 million for their front-man, who has scored prolifically in Ligue 1 this term.

 

With Mikel Arteta’s side seemingly on the hunt for a new number nine, Dembele is apparently on Arsenal’s radar.

But many Gunners fans don’t think that he would be a particularly good addition to their squad.

Arsenal spent big on Nicolas Pepe, who has struggled to make the transition from the Ligue 1 to the Premier League this term, so their supporters reluctance to see another expensive deal done from France is understandable.

If Dembele could recreate his goalscoring form in an Arsenal shirt he would be a wonderful addition though.

The 23-year-old has hit 25 goals in 47 games this term, making him one of the most dangerous strikers in European football.

Arsenal could need a new front-man in the summer, as there is some doubt over whether Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will remain at the Emirates Stadium next season.

