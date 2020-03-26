'The next Lacazette': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing striker Arteta wants to sign

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may well be searching for a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal fans generally don’t appear too keen on the idea of signing Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal are keen on the French striker - who could cost them big money to sign.

Lyon want £73 million for their front-man, who has scored prolifically in Ligue 1 this term.

With Mikel Arteta’s side seemingly on the hunt for a new number nine, Dembele is apparently on Arsenal’s radar.

But many Gunners fans don’t think that he would be a particularly good addition to their squad.

The next Lacazette. No thanks — London FC (@Genevagalaxy) March 26, 2020

Another Lacazette no — Rodney (@Rodney_Roddo) March 26, 2020

The man that replaced him in Celtic is better than him . So absolutely NO DEAL — Arsenal religion (@Dominic777775) March 26, 2020

I think this is where we’re going wrong. Shopping in England I think would benefit us more, like what Liverpool done — Joe (@joe__afc) March 26, 2020

Lacazette plus cash to get him! — Andrea Russo (@Andrea_8802) March 26, 2020

Should have signed the guy from his Fulham and Celtic days and would have saved a fortune. THATS THE ONLY THING I HATE WENGER FOR - LAZINESS IN THE MARKET — 2fac31979 (@2fac31979) March 26, 2020

Enough of players from Ligue One. — Duncan (@DuncanSmort) March 26, 2020

Arsenal spent big on Nicolas Pepe, who has struggled to make the transition from the Ligue 1 to the Premier League this term, so their supporters reluctance to see another expensive deal done from France is understandable.

If Dembele could recreate his goalscoring form in an Arsenal shirt he would be a wonderful addition though.

The 23-year-old has hit 25 goals in 47 games this term, making him one of the most dangerous strikers in European football.

Arsenal could need a new front-man in the summer, as there is some doubt over whether Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will remain at the Emirates Stadium next season.