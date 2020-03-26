Where was The Letter for the King filmed? New Netflix series takes inspiration from The Lord of the Rings!

The Letter to the King is a must-watch for fantasy fans.

Thanks to the slightly successful TV series that was Game of Thrones, medieval fantasy has made a sizeable reappearance in popular culture in recent years.

Back in December 2019, Netflix released The Witcher to huge acclaim and record viewing figures and now, they're hoping to re-kindle some of that hype in the new Netflix original The Letter for the King.

Pitched as a junior Game of Thrones, The Letter for the King sees a band of brave teens embark on a perilous quest to deliver a letter to the King.

What's more eye-catching about the show, however, is the incredible and jaw-dropping scenery seen throughout but where exactly was The Letter for the King filmed?

The Letter for the King on Netflix

The Letter for the King arrived as six-part series on March 20th.

The story follows Tiuri (Amir Wilson) and Lavinia (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis) as they and a band of friends work to become medieval postmen in order to deliver an urgent letter to the King.

Comparisons in the genre and setting of The Letter for the King can instantly be made to not only Game of Thrones but also the big-daddy of medieval fantasy, The Lord of the Rings, especially when you take into account the series' filming location.

Where was The Letter for the King filmed?

The Letter for the King was filmed in New Zealand and Prague in the Czech Republic.

It's not hard to guess at the show's stunning filming location as several shots look like they've been pulled straight from Peter Jackson's masterpiece of a trilogy.

It is understood that scenes filmed in towns and cities took place in the historic city of Prague while outdoor scenes were filmed in the gorgeous landscapes of New Zealand.

The Lord of the Ring comparisons don't end there

For fans looking out for more similarities between The Letter for the King and The Lord of the Rings, there is one huge comparison to look out for.

This, of course, comes in the casting of Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in LOTR and The Hobbit, who takes on the role of the Mayor of Mistrinaut in the Netflix series.

On top of that, Serkis' own daughter, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis also holds a starring role as one of the series' lead characters, Lavinia.

All six episodes of The Letter for the King are available to stream now after the series arrived on Netflix on March 20th, 2020.