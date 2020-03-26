'Speed demon': Attacker praised after Celtic bid, summer move predicted

Celtic are reportedly keen on Utrecht winger Gyrano Kerk.

Celtic were in the market for a new winger in January, having let Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan leave the club for Preston North End and Inter Miami respectively.

However, their only attacking addition was Patryk Klimala, but the Bhoys allegedly wanted to bring in Utrecht attacker Gyrano Kerk during the winter window.

Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren was quoted by the Daily Record as saying that Celtic made a 'concrete bid' for Kerk before the January window ended, but their offer was rejected.

Kerk was later quoted by The Scottish Sun as saying that he never really thought about leaving Utrecht in January, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move on this summer.

The 24-year-old attacker has come through the Utrecht system having joined as a teenager, and having impressed last season with nine goals and 12 assists, he has kicked on this term.

Kerk has racked up 11 goals and 12 assists in 30 appearances this season, playing mostly as a right-sided winger but also as a striker at times.

Now, Voetbal International have published an article about the Eredivisie's mid-table sides, and praise Kerk for his 'successful' season with Utrecht.

Kerk is praised for being 'rapid' and a 'speed demon', even noting that few defenders can keep up with him whilst predicting that Utrecht may 'hit the jackpot' and sell Kerk this summer.

“The rapid winger has never been so successful. A development that technical director Jordy Zuidam already saw coming this summer. When the first clubs reported cautiously at Stadion Galgenwaard, he quickly extended the contract with the 24-year-old from Amsterdam.”

“Kerk is not the most polished attacker in the Eredivisie. No, Kerk is a speed demon who always creates danger in the final third. When Kerk is on the moped, there is hardly any defender that can keep up with him. The big difference with last season is that he has become a bit sharper, more focused, so don't be surprised if Utrecht actually hit the jackpot for Kerk ahead of next season. "