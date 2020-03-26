'Sometimes I'm like ehh': Celtic man shares which teammate leaves him stunned

Celtic are sitting top of the Premiership table with football currently postponed because of the global health pandemic.

Nir Bitton has stated that his Celtic teammate, Tom Rogic, is the most technically gifted player the club has and claimed that 'his feet are a joke'.

Whilst speaking during a question and answer session on Celtic's official Instagram account, Bitton suggested that he is left stunned by some of the stuff Rogic does, as he is admitted that he is left thinking 'ehh, how did you do that?'.

The Bhoys have been utterly dominant on the Scotland domestic scene for a long while now and Rogic has played a big part in that, and shown his talents to all.

Nonetheless, this is the message Bitton gave when he was asked about the most technically gifted player he has played alongside during his days at Parkhead.

"Mmm, it's difficult to pick one but I'd go for Tom Rogic," Bitton told Celtic's Instagram account. "His feet are a joke and sometimes I am like 'ehh, how did you do that?'"

With football currently at a standstill, it might be some while before normal service resumes anywhere in the UK, not just in sport.

Prior to games being halted, Celtic were 13 points clear at the top of the table, as a game against in their Old Firm rivals was coming up.

What happens from now on remains to be seen, as suggestions of awarding Celtic the title, voiding the season, or doing whatever it takes to try and finish this current campaign have been mentioned.