'Sometimes I'm like ehh': Celtic man shares which teammate leaves him stunned

Amir Mir
Liam Gordon of St Johnstone reacts with NIir Bitton of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic are sitting top of the Premiership table with football currently postponed because of the global health pandemic.

Tom Rogic of Celtic and Carlos Zeca of FC Copenhagen battle for possession during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

Nir Bitton has stated that his Celtic teammate, Tom Rogic, is the most technically gifted player the club has and claimed that 'his feet are a joke'.

Whilst speaking during a question and answer session on Celtic's official Instagram account, Bitton suggested that he is left stunned by some of the stuff Rogic does, as he is admitted that he is left thinking 'ehh, how did you do that?'. 

The Bhoys have been utterly dominant on the Scotland domestic scene for a long while now and Rogic has played a big part in that, and shown his talents to all. 

 

Nonetheless, this is the message Bitton gave when he was asked about the most technically gifted player he has played alongside during his days at Parkhead. 

"Mmm, it's difficult to pick one but I'd go for Tom Rogic," Bitton told Celtic's Instagram account. "His feet are a joke and sometimes I am like 'ehh, how did you do that?'"

Celtic's Australian midfielder Tom Rogic (L) vies with FC Copenhagen's Uruguayan defender Guillermo Varela (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between...

With football currently at a standstill, it might be some while before normal service resumes anywhere in the UK, not just in sport. 

Prior to games being halted, Celtic were 13 points clear at the top of the table, as a game against in their Old Firm rivals was coming up.

What happens from now on remains to be seen, as suggestions of awarding Celtic the title, voiding the season, or doing whatever it takes to try and finish this current campaign have been mentioned. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch