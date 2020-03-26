Snapchat: What is the meaning of ‘rzyg’? People need to know!

A new slang term on Snapchat has got some people wanting to know more...

The current situation in the UK is pushing people to spend more and more time on social media.

While it can be a good way to pass the hours, it's actually also important in terms of keeping in touch at a time when physical human interaction isn't permitted by the government.

It's an unprecedented time, with people up and down missing speaking to their friends in family in person - but Snapchat can help.

It at least allows people to send photos to each other throughout the day, bringing them into their daily lives as well as actually seeing the face of another human being!

But there's a new turn of phrase - 'rzyg' - which is doing the rounds on Snapchat and may have some people confused. Don't worry, we've got the information you need explained about the meaning of 'rzyg'...

What is the meaning of ‘rzyg’?



'Rzyg' is used to indicate a feeling where someone might be sick.

Some users online may use it to indicate that something which is disgusting or not to their liking.

Perhaps, in the current climate, it is also used to indicate that someone is feeling under the weather.

Either way, it's doing the rounds on Snapchat - and Instagram as well - at present and is probably only going to carry on going further and further with people spending more time on their phones.

Where did 'rzyg' come from?

'Rzyg' is an abbreviation of the Polish word 'rzygać', which literally means to puke up.

So the new abbreviation is essentially a written equivalent to the emoji which is spewing out green from its mouth.

Why has it been pinched from Polish into English? Who really knows? Perhaps the lack of vowels makes it appealing.

But at least you know now what it means and where it has come from!