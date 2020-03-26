Quick links

Spurs fans love Heung-min Son even more after his recent admission

Son is arguably Tottenham Hotspur's most loved player at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min spoke to the club's official website about the injury he picked up against Aston Villa back in February. 

Son has been one of Tottenham's best players this season, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions so far. 

The South Korean fractured his arm in the win against Villa, which has sidelined him ever since. Speaking about the injury, Son revealed that the injury occurred in the very first minute of the game. 

 

"I still remember the game, and this was my first action after maybe 20, 30 seconds. I kept playing, I don’t know how. I could feel it in the game, yes, but it was so important, I didn’t want to say I couldn’t play because of my arm and tried to keep going to help the team," he said. 

Playing with a fractured arm for almost 90 minutes is a huge feat on its own, but scoring twice to help his side win the game makes it even more special. 

The delay in the restart of the Premier League has given Son enough time to recover from his injury. The South Korean should be back in action when the games return and that is a huge boost for Mourinho and Spurs fans ahead of the final few games of the campaign.

Son is adored by Spurs fans for everything he has done for the club since he joined them, but his comments about playing through the pain against Villa have taken that admiration to a whole new level. 

Tottenham fans were amazed by Son's revelation, with some of them even calling him a future Spurs legend on social media. 

Here is how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

