Spurs fans love Heung-min Son even more after his recent admission

Son is arguably Tottenham Hotspur's most loved player at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min spoke to the club's official website about the injury he picked up against Aston Villa back in February.

Son has been one of Tottenham's best players this season, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions so far.

The South Korean fractured his arm in the win against Villa, which has sidelined him ever since. Speaking about the injury, Son revealed that the injury occurred in the very first minute of the game.

"I still remember the game, and this was my first action after maybe 20, 30 seconds. I kept playing, I don’t know how. I could feel it in the game, yes, but it was so important, I didn’t want to say I couldn’t play because of my arm and tried to keep going to help the team," he said.

Playing with a fractured arm for almost 90 minutes is a huge feat on its own, but scoring twice to help his side win the game makes it even more special.

The delay in the restart of the Premier League has given Son enough time to recover from his injury. The South Korean should be back in action when the games return and that is a huge boost for Mourinho and Spurs fans ahead of the final few games of the campaign.

Son is adored by Spurs fans for everything he has done for the club since he joined them, but his comments about playing through the pain against Villa have taken that admiration to a whole new level.

Tottenham fans were amazed by Son's revelation, with some of them even calling him a future Spurs legend on social media.

Here is how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

Years from now, we will look at the circumstances surrounding this game and remember Sonny as an absolute legend — Archie (@BZChifan9) March 25, 2020

Not that Son needed anymore proof as a Tottenham legend, but this above anything he has ever done for us, this will go down as the most memorable moment. One of the guttiest things I have ever seen anyone do in the world of sports. — Tri for Life (@TriforLife1) March 25, 2020

He achieved living legend status for me in that game. — James H (@jameshall257) March 25, 2020

Legend. Hero. Icon. — Abhiram Pureti (@AbhiramPureti) March 25, 2020

What a player. Class mentality — winksyy8 (@y0onation) March 25, 2020

When other sports fans accuse footballers of being soft, tell them about Son. Breaks his arm, 90 minutes later scores the winner. Legend! — FergusMckee (@FergusMckee) March 25, 2020

My hero — No Son Szn (RT PINNED) (@szn_son) March 25, 2020