Arsenal fans react to Petit's recent comments about the Invincibles

Shamanth Jayaram
Emmanuel Petit attends the FIFA Ballon D'Or Press conference on December 5, 2011 in Paris, France.
The former Arsenal midfielder claimed that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been better than the historic Invincibles side.

Former French midfielder and 1998 World Champion, Emmanuel Petit poses during a photo session on September 14, 2017 in Paris.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit spoke to the Daily Mirror recently and compared Liverpool's current squad to Arsene Wenger's Invincibles. 

Liverpool have been absolutely brilliant this season and they will be worthy champions when the league is eventually completed. 

Jurgen Klopp's men are 25 points clear at the top of the table at the moment and were widely expected to become the new Invincibles a few weeks ago. 

However, Watford shocked the world by beating the European champions 3-0, which ended their remarkable unbeaten record in the Premier League. 

 

Their defeat was a relief to many Arsenal fans, who can still claim to be the only side to go an entire Premier League season unbeaten. But former Gunners star Petit still feels this Reds side is better than Wenger's team from 2003/04. 

He said: "They were both great teams in history, but for me, this Liverpool team have something special. It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don't remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the Invincibles."

"They have impressed me more than Arsenal's 'Invincibles.' I am pretty sure Arsenal fans won't be happy with that. But I have to be honest. When I look at this team, the motivation, the intensity, so many talented players. Something is different with them."

Petit's comments, predictably, didn't go down too well with Arsenal fans who are adamant that the Invincibles were a better squad than Liverpool this season. 

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool and Arsene Wenger Manager of Arsenal look on during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on January 13, 2016 in...

Arsenal drew many more games in the league than Liverpool have but the Reds have lost a game, something that the Gunners didn't do in their most memorable campaign in the Premier League era. 

Both sides will go down in history as remarkable teams but, until another team goes an entire Premier League season unbeaten, Arsenal fans will retain their bragging rights 

Here is how a few of them reacted to Petit's comments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

