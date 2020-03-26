Arsenal fans react to Petit's recent comments about the Invincibles

The former Arsenal midfielder claimed that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been better than the historic Invincibles side.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit spoke to the Daily Mirror recently and compared Liverpool's current squad to Arsene Wenger's Invincibles.

Liverpool have been absolutely brilliant this season and they will be worthy champions when the league is eventually completed.

Jurgen Klopp's men are 25 points clear at the top of the table at the moment and were widely expected to become the new Invincibles a few weeks ago.

However, Watford shocked the world by beating the European champions 3-0, which ended their remarkable unbeaten record in the Premier League.

Their defeat was a relief to many Arsenal fans, who can still claim to be the only side to go an entire Premier League season unbeaten. But former Gunners star Petit still feels this Reds side is better than Wenger's team from 2003/04.

He said: "They were both great teams in history, but for me, this Liverpool team have something special. It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don't remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the Invincibles."

"They have impressed me more than Arsenal's 'Invincibles.' I am pretty sure Arsenal fans won't be happy with that. But I have to be honest. When I look at this team, the motivation, the intensity, so many talented players. Something is different with them."

Petit's comments, predictably, didn't go down too well with Arsenal fans who are adamant that the Invincibles were a better squad than Liverpool this season.

Arsenal drew many more games in the league than Liverpool have but the Reds have lost a game, something that the Gunners didn't do in their most memorable campaign in the Premier League era.

Both sides will go down in history as remarkable teams but, until another team goes an entire Premier League season unbeaten, Arsenal fans will retain their bragging rights

Here is how a few of them reacted to Petit's comments:

The invincibles actually won the league, and didnt lose a game. Dont be blinded by liverpool winning a few games in a poor quality PL season. — James Taylor (@JimmyT83) March 25, 2020

Yeah we are in tears with our gold PL trophy while you’re greatest season in 30 years is about to be declared null and void — matt (@RamseyLDN) March 25, 2020

He's lost it, cant have been watching a lot of football this season. They do not compare with the invincibles we played better football not just crossing it in & had better players individually. Also players of the opposition were better then LFC have no competition, lge is poor — David Peddie (@DavidPeddie) March 25, 2020

This same Liverpool that got thrashed 3-0 by a below par Watford — Oloye Presh (GCFR) (@eze_presh) March 25, 2020

Nah arsenal 03/04 team are better! Maybe not playing as good football but they went the entire premier league season underfeated! — Callum Richards (@calric1998) March 25, 2020

I don’t believe it... United, Chelsea, Liverpool were all class during this time unlike the United, Chelsea and Arsenal this Liverpool team has come across this season...if this teams were equally good & Liverpool still managed the success then we could atleast build a discussion — sterlinsky (@LubrynGerd) March 25, 2020

Petit is still bitter because he wasn’t offered a coaching role at Arsenal, 50 year old man with a pony tail. — Zēė (@zeegunner1) March 25, 2020

Love petit but hes clearly salty that he wasnt part of the invincibles — Finn (follow limit) (@SalibaSquad) March 25, 2020

Yawn no one cares what he thinks — arsenal lady (@arsenal_25) March 25, 2020