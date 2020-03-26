Who is Shira Haas? Unorthodox star's age, Instagram and previous roles!

Unorthodox is now on Netflix and boasts a spellbinding central performance from Shira Haas.

Netflix, keep 'em coming!

Under the current circumstances, most are coming to appreciate just how important and essential the entertainment we consume is.

At the moment, Netflix is doing a terrific job of keeping audiences immersed in a range of great titles, but it's not all catching up with things we've missed...

Sure, there's now an opportunity to dive into a boxset you've been putting off, but the streaming service still continues to deliver exciting new content, with the recently surfaced Unorthodox serving as rewarding and palatable viewing.

This four-part series tells the story of a young woman named Esther Shapiro, who has been brought up in an ultra-Orthodox community in Brooklyn's Williamsburg district.

Faced with the pressures of arranged marriage and conformity, she decides to head for Berlin and pursue her true aspirations. It's already received great praise from viewers so far, with an emphasis on the show's stunning central performance...

Shira Haas stars in Unorthodox

The character of Esther Shapiro is played by the excellent Shira Haas.

It's also worth noting that the series is based on Deborah Feldman's 2012 memoir, Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots.

As for Shira, the 24-year-old Israeli actress truly delivers an incredible performance, really helping bring Deborah's captivating story to life.

Although Unorthodox will serve as an introduction to the actress' talents for many, she starred in a range of projects prior that are worth consideration...

Unorthodox star Shira Haas: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Shira first appeared in a 2014 short called Antilopot (she played Anat).

The same year, she also landed the role of Adar/Daughter in a film called Princess, directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer. In 2015, she went on to star in A Tale of Love and Darkness (Kira) starring Natalie Portman, which tells the tale of Amos Oz's youth.

Subsequent film work also includes The Zookeeper's Wife (Urszula), Foxtrot (Alma), Mary Magdalene (Leah), Pere Atzil (Anna), Broken Mirrors (Ariela) and Esau (Leah).

Unorthodox isn't her first time delighting on the small screen, however. She is arguably best known for playing the role of Ruchama Weiss on the drama series Shtisel; she reprised the part from 2013 to 2016.

If you haven't seen that, she was in Ikaron HaHachlafa (Salame), Harem (Tamar), The Conductor (Odi) and Hazoref too.

This year, she also tackles the role of Vika in Ruthy Pribar's Asia, which explores the theme of motherhood.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Shira Haas visits People TV on March 4, 2020 in New York City.

Follow Shira Haas on Instagram

If you're a fan of Shira Haas' work in Unorthodox, or any of the projects mentioned for that matter, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @shirahaas; she currently has 26.3k followers.

There are a bunch of Unorthodox-related snaps to scroll through, and of course, a range of other content too. Similarly, you can find her on Twitter at @ShiraHaas, but she hasn't tweeted for quite some time.

If you haven't seen it already, Unorthodox is available to stream on Netflix right now.

