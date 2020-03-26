Sheffield Wednesday talent won't rule out Sheffield United transfer with contract due to expire

The Sheffield Wednesday striker Preslav Borukov scored the winner against Sheffield United Under-23s earlier this season.

Sheffield Wednesday fans were given a chance to grill one of the club's up-and-coming strikers on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday).

Preslav Borukov opened himself up to questions through his personal account - which threw up a number of interesting responses.

The teenage Bulgarian has scored at an impressive rate for Wednesday's Under-18 and U23 sides since he arrived at Hillsborough from Levski Sofia in 2016.

But he has yet to break in at first-team level, despite having trained regularly with Garry Monk's side in recent months and appearing on the bench against Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic on January.

Borukov's contract is due to expire at the end of this season and it remains to be seen what Sheffield Wednesday have planned for the player.

But when asked if he will extend his Owls deal, the Bulgaria youth international gave a cryptic response.

"You will find out when the moment arrive(s)," he said.

One fan enquired as to whether Borukov would ever consider playing for Wednesday's city rivals, Sheffield United.

"Nobody knows the future," he replied. "Covid-19 is the best example".

Sheffield Wednesday will be entitled to compensation if Borukov were to leave Hillsborough this summer, provided they offered him a contract on terms no worse than his existing one.

But that figure could be significantly lower if he was to sign for a club outside of England, as the Owls learned the hard way with George Hirst and Sean Clare two years ago.