'Sell for £20m': Some fans prepared to let Spurs have key target who starred against them

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with yet another Norwich City player.

The Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis is on Tottenham Hotspur's list of key transfer targets, according to BILD.

Lewis is one of five players named by the German website, alongside Marcel Sabitzer (the RB Leipzig winger), Geoffrey Kondogbia (the Valencia midfielder), Youcef Atal (the Nice right-back) and Eder Militao (the Real Madrid midfielder).

The Norwich academy product impressed as the Canaries knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup earlier this month.

And with Daniel Farke's side looking destined for an immediate return to the Championship, before football was suspended, Lewis could be a realistic addition.

Still, the Canaries are unlikely to give him up cheaply, judging by the following fans' comments...

100 million for Jamal and max — ncfcberry (@yellows1902) March 25, 2020

Each — Jake Roberts (@thatjakeperson) March 25, 2020

Sell for anything north of £15-20 mill. Progression has halted, and Sam Callum needs game time next season. #ncfc https://t.co/8JLtX63rP9 — Buendia’s right foot (@jabbidabbadoo) March 25, 2020

Not sure he’s got what it takes. Young, yes, but seems to have gone a bit backwards lately, certainly less active going forward. Crossing leaves a lot to be desired, and must add muscles. Has he lost a bit of pace? Got decent height but loses every header. I’d sell for 20 mill. — Buendia’s right foot (@jabbidabbadoo) March 25, 2020

Tottenham loaned another left-back, Danny Rose, to Newcastle in January, and the England international is expected to be sold this summer.

Norwich, meanwhile, have already recruited another player in Lewis's position in the shape of Sam McCallum from Coventry City.

22-year-old Lewis was born in Luton but has played 12 times for the Northern Ireland senior team.