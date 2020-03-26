Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City

Premier League

'Sell for £20m': Some fans prepared to let Spurs have key target who starred against them

Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Norwich City at Bramall Lane on March 07, 2020 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with yet another Norwich City player.

Jamal Lewis of Norwich City shoots during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

The Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis is on Tottenham Hotspur's list of key transfer targets, according to BILD.

Lewis is one of five players named by the German website, alongside Marcel Sabitzer (the RB Leipzig winger), Geoffrey Kondogbia (the Valencia midfielder), Youcef Atal (the Nice right-back) and Eder Militao (the Real Madrid midfielder).

 

The Norwich academy product impressed as the Canaries knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup earlier this month.

And with Daniel Farke's side looking destined for an immediate return to the Championship, before football was suspended, Lewis could be a realistic addition.

Still, the Canaries are unlikely to give him up cheaply, judging by the following fans' comments...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham loaned another left-back, Danny Rose, to Newcastle in January, and the England international is expected to be sold this summer.

Norwich, meanwhile, have already recruited another player in Lewis's position in the shape of Sam McCallum from Coventry City.

Coventry City's Sam McCallum during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Blackpool at St Andrews on September 7, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

22-year-old Lewis was born in Luton but has played 12 times for the Northern Ireland senior team.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

