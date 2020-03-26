Report: Liverpool target thinks it will be difficult for him at Anfield

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Jadon Sancho.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool and Chelsea target Jadon Sancho favours a move to Manchester United.

It has been reported that United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid all are interested in signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The England international is valued at £120 million, and he favours a move to United, according to the report, which has claimed that the 20-year-old knows that it would be "difficult" for him to break into the attacking set-up at Anfield ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sancho has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in the process.

The England international has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in the league, and scored one goal and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.