Report: Tottenham want title-chasing midfielder; his agent used to play for Mourinho

Olly Dawes
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are being liked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio looks on during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur may be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, given the concerns over Tanguy Ndombele's form since arriving from Lyon in 2019.

Ndombele's first Premier League season hasn't really gone to plan, and it's clear that Jose Mourinho just doesn't quite trust the Frenchman yet.

That may lead Spurs to bring in another midfielder or two this summer, with a holder and maybe another box-to-box or creative player needed in the Spurs side.

 

Now, Tuttosportas cited by Tuttomercatoweb – claim that Mourinho has now set his sights on Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to bolster his midfield.

It's claimed that Mourinho wants both him and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, with Virgilio Sport noting that Lazio have already identified Udinese's Juan Musso as a replacement that Strakosha.

Milinkovic-Savic, 25, has helped Lazio challenge for the Serie A title this season, notching five goals and seven assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Lazio's Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SS Lazio at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 23, 2020 in Genoa, Italy.

The Serbian has been one of Europe's top box-to-box midfielders in recent years, possessing outstanding strength as well as technical ability on the ball.

What's interesting is that Milinkovic-Savic's agent used to play for Mourinho; Mateja Kezman was a Chelsea player under Mourinho back in the 2004-05 season.

That may just help Spurs, almost two years since the Mirror claimed that Mauricio Pochettino wanted to lure Milinkovic-Savic to Tottenham.

