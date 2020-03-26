Quick links

Report: Tottenham expected to head the chase for £50m PL star this summer

Ben Chilwell of England
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be interested in bringing Ben Chilwell in from Leicester City.

Ben Chilwell of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to head the chase for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell in the summer, according to a report in the Daily Star.

The newspaper suggests that Tottenham want the £50 million-rated defender, as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his side’s defence.

Tottenham have looked shaky at the back this term, and Mourinho has now made defence his main priority ahead of the summer transfer window.

 

A new left-back could be on his shopping list, as Spurs have failed to find a consistent option in the position all season.

Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga and Jan Vertonghen have all played at left-back under Mourinho, but none of the trio have fully convinced.

Chilwell, on the other hand, has caught the eye at Leicester, even though his form has tailed off more recently.

And Tottenham are now said to be ready to lead the way in the race to sign Chilwell, with Mourinho keen to bring the England international to Hotspur Way.

Good signing?

Ben Chilwell of England in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

If Spurs were to sign Chilwell it could be a good move, as he looks to be one of the leading full-backs in the Premier League already.

At the age of 23, Chilwell could be Tottenham’s left-back for the foreseeable future.

And although a £50 million fee seems expensive, the deal could offer good value for money for Spurs over the years ahead.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

