Report suggests Leeds can now relax about Marcelo Bielsa's future amid La Liga interest

Real Betis have been linked with Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United fans don't exactly have much to be excited about right now, with a certain level of concern hanging over the club.

With the season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Leeds' promotion fate is unclear – but the Whites at least have themselves in a great position to go up should the season resume.

Another concern has been over the future of Marcelo Bielsa, with The Express recently claiming that Leeds needed to win promotion in order to keep hold of the Argentinian.

Real Betis had allegedly sounded out Bielsa to become their new manager this summer, but Leeds' fears may have been lifted.

La Razon report that Betis are focusing on three managers to potentially replace under-fire Rubi; Marcelino Garcia Toral, Javi Gracia and Manuel Pellegrini.

Marcelino has been out of work since leaving Valencia in September 2019, and his proven track record in La Liga will be hugely appealing.

Gracia was sacked by Watford in August after an early-season struggle, whilst Pellegrini was let go by West Ham United in December.

Both have extensive experience in La Liga, so it's no surprise that Betis would be keen after Rubi's less-than-impressive first season in charge of the Andalusian side.

With those three managers now at the top of the Betis wish list, Leeds may be safe from losing Bielsa for now, though the promotion issue may still be a concern.