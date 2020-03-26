Report shares interesting update regarding midfielder linked with Arsenal, Everton & Moyes' side

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is seemingly attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

Newcastle United duo, Matty Longstaff, and his brother Sean, are in the process of switching agents, amid the formers links with the likes of Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

TeamTalk previously claimed that Arsenal, Everton and the Hammers have shown interest in the Newcastle midfielder, who is set be out-of-contract at the end of the season.

Now, Sky Sports are reporting that the Longstaff brothers, who are keen to sort out their futures, are on in the process of switching agents, which could have a significant impact on what happens to them when the transfer window re-opens.

Matty Longstaff, 20, is the younger brother of the two and it is said in the above report that his future is in doubt because of his current contract situation.

Given that M.Longstaff could be a free transfer, whoever were to sign him would be in a win-win situation because they wouldn't have invested much into him if his signing doesn't work out.

All the above clubs mentioned perhaps needs some tailoring in the middle of the park for when the window does re-open, but the Newcastle midfielder isn't perhaps the name the fans of those clubs would want.

Given that the robust, hard-working midfielder has started well in a Steve Bruce system, he would perhaps work best under a David Moyes given that his style is more similar to that of the Newcastle man's.

Either way, Longstaff's potential agent switch is an interesting take because it remains to be seen whether it's to try and push a move away from St James' Park, get a better contract on the table in the North East or just simply try and secure the best deal possible.