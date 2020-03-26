Report: Rival suitors think they can sign £18m Tottenham target for just £11m

Freiburg's Robin Koch is said to be a long-term Tottenham Hotspur target.

The Portuguese champions Benfica believe they can sign one of Tottenham Hotspur's rumoured summer targets for little more than half his asking price, according to O Jogo.

It is claimed the Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch is top of Benfica's list as he enters the final year of his contract.

And Koch - who Tottenham will try again to sign this summer, according to Arena Napoli - is already said to have informed his employers that he won't renew his deal.

Benfica have already had an offer of €15 million (around £13.7m) rejected in January, according to O Jogo.

And it is claimed that Freiburg are looking for €20m (circa £18.2m) from summer window bidders.

But Benfica are said to believe, through information gained from the player's side, that a deal could be done for around €12m (circa £11m).

This is due, apparently, to the ongoing global health crisis, which has halted Koch's game time and led to the postponement of Euro 2020 - a tournament in which the 23-year-old was likely to feature - ensuring that his valuation is lower than expected.

But O Jogo states that, even so, Benfica would still have an obstacle to overcome in the shape of interest from Tottenham, Napoli and RB Leipzig.

Tottenham were previously credited with an interest in Koch when Mauricio Pochettino was manager.

