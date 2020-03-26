Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Mourinho already knows who he wants to sign as Vertonghen's replacement

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho reportedly is keen to snap up Diego Godin from Inter Milan.

Diego Godin of FC Internazionale gestures during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Diego Godin as a potential replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

The Daily Mirror claim that Vertonghen is set to leave Spurs in the summer, with his contract expiring.

And it seems that Mourinho already has his eye on bringing in an experienced replacement at Tottenham.

Godin is now reportedly on the Lilywhites wishlist, as Mourinho thinks about the summer signings he wishes to make at Tottenham.

 

The Inter Milan centre-back has only started 12 Serie A matches this campaign, and could be put up for sale in the summer.

Mourinho is a long-standing admirer of Godin, and has tried to sign him before.

The Mirror report that Mourinho was ‘fuming’ at Godin two years ago, when he turned down his Manchester United side to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

Gelson Martins (R) of Sporting CP competes for the ball with Diego Godin (L) of Atletico de Madrid during the UEFA Europa League quarter final leg one match between Club Atletico Madrid...

But it seems that the Portuguese boss has now forgiven the 34-year-old, and wants him at Tottenham.

If Spurs were to sign Godin he would be in competition with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez for a first-team place.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch