Report: Mourinho already knows who he wants to sign as Vertonghen's replacement

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Diego Godin as a potential replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

The Daily Mirror claim that Vertonghen is set to leave Spurs in the summer, with his contract expiring.

And it seems that Mourinho already has his eye on bringing in an experienced replacement at Tottenham.

Godin is now reportedly on the Lilywhites wishlist, as Mourinho thinks about the summer signings he wishes to make at Tottenham.

The Inter Milan centre-back has only started 12 Serie A matches this campaign, and could be put up for sale in the summer.

Mourinho is a long-standing admirer of Godin, and has tried to sign him before.

The Mirror report that Mourinho was ‘fuming’ at Godin two years ago, when he turned down his Manchester United side to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

But it seems that the Portuguese boss has now forgiven the 34-year-old, and wants him at Tottenham.

If Spurs were to sign Godin he would be in competition with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez for a first-team place.