Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool to miss out on striker signing, creative deal agreed to block Anfield move

Olly Dawes
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Sao Paulo's Gustavo Maia.

A general view as FC Barcelona fans show their support prior to the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on May 6, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Marca, Liverpool are interested in signing Sao Paulo attacker Gustavo Maia – but Barcelona are taking steps to sign him.

It's claimed that Liverpool have been watching Maia in the Sao Paulo youth ranks, and his impressive displays have sparked interest.

 

Atletico Madrid want Maia too, but Liverpool and their Champions League last 16 opponents look set to miss out on Maia's signature this summer.

The report states that Barcelona have struck a creative deal to try and block Liverpool making a move for Maia, with Barca paying £900,000 for what is essentially first option on him.

That priority lasts until July 30th, and Barcelona must pay €3.5million (£3.2million) by then in order to finalise his signature.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...

Agent Nilson Moura even claims that Barcelona accelerated their interest in Maia because they heard Atletico and Liverpool were keen after seeing him play in the Sao Paulo Cup.

Maia has yet to even make his first-team debut for Sao Paulo, but some of Europe's biggest clubs are already targeting him – and unless Barcelona don't pay the £3.2million, Liverpool will miss out.

View of the stadium during the Colombia's Atletico Nacional and Brazil's Sao Paulo 2016 Copa Libertadores semi final first leg football match at Morumbi stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch