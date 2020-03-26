Report: Liverpool to miss out on striker signing, creative deal agreed to block Anfield move

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Sao Paulo's Gustavo Maia.

According to Marca, Liverpool are interested in signing Sao Paulo attacker Gustavo Maia – but Barcelona are taking steps to sign him.

It's claimed that Liverpool have been watching Maia in the Sao Paulo youth ranks, and his impressive displays have sparked interest.

Atletico Madrid want Maia too, but Liverpool and their Champions League last 16 opponents look set to miss out on Maia's signature this summer.

The report states that Barcelona have struck a creative deal to try and block Liverpool making a move for Maia, with Barca paying £900,000 for what is essentially first option on him.

That priority lasts until July 30th, and Barcelona must pay €3.5million (£3.2million) by then in order to finalise his signature.

Agent Nilson Moura even claims that Barcelona accelerated their interest in Maia because they heard Atletico and Liverpool were keen after seeing him play in the Sao Paulo Cup.

Maia has yet to even make his first-team debut for Sao Paulo, but some of Europe's biggest clubs are already targeting him – and unless Barcelona don't pay the £3.2million, Liverpool will miss out.