Report: Liverpool target winger who could cost £81m, they've wanted him for three years

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Valencia's Ferran Torres.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are in the race to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres – but face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It's claimed that the Reds have been tracking Torres ever since his Valencia debut back in 2017, and they're now considering making a move for the Spaniard.

However, Liverpool are allegedly aware that Barcelona and Real Madrid want Torres too, so they will have to move quickly to stand a chance of winning his race.

The report notes that Torres may have a €90million (£81million) release clause in his deal, and Valencia are trying to get him tied down to a new deal.

Torres is out of contract in 2021, meaning that Valencia will be under pressure to sell between now and January 2021, and Liverpool may hope to take advantage.

The 20-year-old has racked up six goals and seven assists this season, showing great quality and potential to become a star in the years to come.

Given that Torres can play on either flank, he fits the bill as a Liverpool signing, with the Reds under pressure to get a deal done given the rival interest for him.