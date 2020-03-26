Report: Liverpool plan to make £13m profit on player Klopp said ‘very special’

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool from Stoke City in the summer of 2018.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool want as much as £28 million as transfer fee for Xherdan Shaqiri.

A recent report in Fotomac claimed that Galatasaray want to sign Shaqiri from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Turkish publication claimed that the Reds were looking for €20 million (£18.20 million) for the winger, who was described as “very special” by manager Jurgen Klopp on the club’s official website in January 2020.

However, The Liverpool Echo has reported that Liverpool have placed a price-tag of £28 million on the former Stoke City winger - a potential profit of £15 million.

As reported by The Liverpool Echo, the Reds paid Stoke City £13 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Stoke in the summer of 2018.

Leaving Liverpool this summer

Shaqiri has struggled to play regular first-team football for Liverpool since his move in 2018.

While the winger is a very good option to have on the substitutes’ bench, it would make sense for the Reds to sell him for a healthy profit and invest that money in a younger player.