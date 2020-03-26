Quick links

Report: Liverpool plan to make £13m profit on player Klopp said 'very special'

Subhankar Mondal
Sheyi Ojo #54 celebrates with Xherdan Shaqiri #23 and Curtis Jones #48 of Liverpool after Xherdan Shaqiri scored the fourth goal against the Manchester United during second half of the...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool from Stoke City in the summer of 2018.

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (23) in action during the Uefa Champions League Group Stage football match n.3 LIVERPOOL - CRVENA ZVEZDA on 24

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool want as much as £28 million as transfer fee for Xherdan Shaqiri.

A recent report in Fotomac claimed that Galatasaray want to sign Shaqiri from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Turkish publication claimed that the Reds were looking for €20 million (£18.20 million) for the winger, who was described as “very special” by manager Jurgen Klopp on the club’s official website in January 2020.

 

However, The Liverpool Echo has reported that Liverpool have placed a price-tag of £28 million on the former Stoke City winger - a potential profit of £15 million.

As reported by The Liverpool Echo, the Reds paid Stoke City £13 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Stoke in the summer of 2018.

Switzerland's forward Xherdan Shaqiri (L) controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League football match between Switzerland and Iceland at the Kybunpark stadium in St Gallen on September...

Leaving Liverpool this summer

Shaqiri has struggled to play regular first-team football for Liverpool since his move in 2018.

While the winger is a very good option to have on the substitutes’ bench, it would make sense for the Reds to sell him for a healthy profit and invest that money in a younger player.

Orlando Berrío of Flamengo fends Xherdan Shaqiri off the ball at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

