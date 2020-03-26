Quick links

Report: Player’s stance about leaving his club amid Arsenal enquiry

Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Samper during the presentation of the Barcelona team 2016-17, held in the Camp Nou stadium, on august 10, 2016.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

Samuel Umtiti of France during the training session of the French Football Team on May 30, 2019 in Clairefontaine, France.

According to AS, Samuel Umtiti does not want to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window amid interest from Arsenal and other clubs.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Arsenal and other clubs have already enquired about the availability of the central defender.

The report has added that the Gunners - as well as the other interested clubs - want “an exhaustive medical examination of his troublesome knee” before making a decision.

 

The 26-year-old has had injury issues since he moved Barcelona from Lyon in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by AS to be worth €25 million (£22.75 million).

Barcelona want to sell the defender this summer, but the player himself wants to stay at Camp Nou, according to the report.

FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti (23) during the match FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol, for the round 29 of La Liga played at Camp Nou on 30th March 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona stay

While Arsenal are a massive club and reportedly want him, one can understand why Umtiti wants to stay at Camp Nou.

After all, Barcelona are a global brand and have arguably the greatest footballer of all time in Lionel Messi and are a force to be reckoned with in Europe.

Umtiti has not been a massive success at Barca due to his injury problems, but he can be a star for the Blaugrana if he is able to stay fit.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona duels for the ball with Pablo Sarabia of Sevilla FC during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February...

