Report: Arsenal have enquired about £461m player, demand made

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona.

According to AS, Arsenal have made an enquiry about the availability of Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

The report has added that the Gunners have also made a demand that the defender undergoes an “an exhaustive medical examination of his troublesome knee”.

The 26-year-old - who has a release clause of €500 million (£460.81 million), according to AS - has had injury issues during his time at Barcelona so far.

The report in the Spanish publication has added that severals clubs other than Arsenal have also enquired about the defender and have made the same demand.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Umtiti has made nine starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga, and has played three times in the Champions League for Barcelona so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central defender made 13 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, and played 79 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

The 26-year-old France international moved to Barcelona from Lyon in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by AS to be worth €25 million (£23.04 million).