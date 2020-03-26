Quick links

Report: Arsenal have enquired about £461m player, demand made

Subhankar Mondal
Samuel Umtiti during tradicional open doors training session of FC Barcelona and at Johan Cruyff Stadium on January 05, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica on April 2, 2019 in Castellon Spain

According to AS, Arsenal have made an enquiry about the availability of Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

The report has added that the Gunners have also made a demand that the defender undergoes an “an exhaustive medical examination of his troublesome knee”.

The 26-year-old - who has a release clause of €500 million (£460.81 million), according to AS - has had injury issues during his time at Barcelona so far.

The report in the Spanish publication has added that severals clubs other than Arsenal have also enquired about the defender and have made the same demand.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Umtiti has made nine starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga, and has played three times in the Champions League for Barcelona so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the central defender made 13 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, and played 79 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

The 26-year-old France international moved to Barcelona from Lyon in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by AS to be worth €25 million (£23.04 million).

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico on April 10, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

