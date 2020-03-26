Quick links

Report: Arsenal coaches stunned by 18-year-old prospect, think he's a future superstar

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has scored 14 goals for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season.

Arsenal coaches have been left stunned by Gabriel Martinelli, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal signed Martinelli last summer and he arrived with little fan-fare, but his reputation has quickly increased.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a wonderful debut season at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal’s coaches reportedly being shocked by just how good he is.

 

The Gunners backroom staff now believe that Arsenal could have a potential superstar on their hands in the years ahead, if they are able to keep hold of him.

Retaining Martinelli could be easier said than done for Arsenal though.

The Star also claim that Madrid have taken notice of his progress this term, and now want to sign him.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is apparently a massive fan of Martinelli, and was considering a move for the teenager, before the season was halted.

Arsenal will, of course, want to keep hold of Martinelli for the long-term.

The youngster could well be a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side next term, as their attack may well look very different.

There are doubts over the futures of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and if they do both depart then a gap could open up for Martinelli.

Martinelli has netted 10 goals this term for Arsenal, making him one of the highest scoring teenagers in English football.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

