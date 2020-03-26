Report: £15m playmaker knows he needs summer move, Arteta faces big decision

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos allegedly has no future at Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos believes he needs to leave Real Madrid this summer as he has no future under Zinedine Zidane.

It's claimed that Ceballos simply has no role to play under Zidane, and he's now all too aware of that fact ahead of the summer window.

Ceballos allegedly knows he needs to go if he's to break into Spain's squad for the European Championships last summer, with Real looking for a 'nice' fee.

Real paid €16.5million (£15million) to sign Ceballos from Real Betis in 2017, pouncing to land him after a superb Under-21 European Championship campaign.

However, Zidane barely used Ceballos in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and when he returned as Real boss last summer, Ceballos moved on to Arsenal.

The deal was just a loan with no permanent clause, meaning it looked like Arsenal would struggle to sign him full-time, but Mikel Arteta now faces a big decision.

Ceballos appears to be open to leaving Real, and Arsenal should be favourites thanks to his season on loan with the Gunners.

The Spaniard has been impressing in a deep midfield role of late, and having the continuity of consistently playing in the Arsenal midfield may be the best route into the Spain side.

Still, Arsenal will have to pay up for Ceballos, and with a limited budget to work with, Arteta may have to sacrifice other positions in order to sign Ceballos permanently.