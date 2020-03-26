Radrizzani's big name signing chase admission bodes well for this summer

Leeds United owner says he tried to sign Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani this week revealed he tried to sign Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January. (via Gianluca di Marzio)

While recent history is littered with cases on ambitious owners failing with high hopes (The Venky's trying to sign Ronaldinho for Blackburn a famous example), Leeds should not be treated as a laughing stock for these comments.

Radrizzani should be taken deadly seriously with his comments. He will go after big names, and if they reach the Premier League, they might just get them.

Leeds sit first in the Championship and are strongly fancied to win promotion when games resume.

Radrizzai already worked wonders to hire Marcel Bielsa, who was attracted by the romantic notion of restoring Leeds to their 'proper place' in the Premier League.

The size and potential of Leeds United coupled with Bielsa himself possess strong pulling power.

The Whites could also benefit from investment from PSG owners QSI, as ESPN reported last year.

A deal was thought to be dependent on Leeds reaching the Premier League.

Cavani and Zlatan may be just too high for Leeds, but expect them to explore avenues signing some high quality players. Almost anything could be possible.