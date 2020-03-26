Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Radrizzani's big name signing chase admission bodes well for this summer

Dan Coombs
Andrea Radrizzani Chairman of Leeds United prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United owner says he tried to sign Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Leeds United at The Valley on September 28, 2019 in London,...

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani this week revealed he tried to sign Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January. (via Gianluca di Marzio)

While recent history is littered with cases on ambitious owners failing with high hopes (The Venky's trying to sign Ronaldinho for Blackburn a famous example), Leeds should not be treated as a laughing stock for these comments.

Radrizzani should be taken deadly seriously with his comments. He will go after big names, and if they reach the Premier League, they might just get them.

 

Leeds sit first in the Championship and are strongly fancied to win promotion when games resume.

Radrizzai already worked wonders to hire Marcel Bielsa, who was attracted by the romantic notion of restoring Leeds to their 'proper place' in the Premier League.

The size and potential of Leeds United coupled with Bielsa himself possess strong pulling power.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019...

The Whites could also benefit from investment from PSG owners QSI, as ESPN reported last year. 

A deal was thought to be dependent on Leeds reaching the Premier League.

Cavani and Zlatan may be just too high for Leeds, but expect them to explore avenues signing some high quality players. Almost anything could be possible.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch