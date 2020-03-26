Our view: Old Firm would both be massively weakened if Tottenham rumours are true

Rangers defender Borna Barisic and Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer are reportedly wanted by Tottenham.

Rangers and Celtic won't want to lose big-name players this summer, but Tottenham Hotspur could end up weakening both sides.

Strikers will be the men in demand, as Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos is bound to attract interest, whilst Celtic goal machine Odsonne Edouard could be a wanted man.

Subscribe

Yet now it's defenders being linked away, with 90Min claiming that Tottenham want to sign Rangers left back Borna Barisic in a £22million move.

Across Glasgow, Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has also attracted Tottenham's interest, with Sporten in Norway claiming that Spurs want him this summer, as agent Tore Pedersen has suggested Ajer wants a big move.

Tottenham need a left back this summer given that Danny Rose has no future under Jose Mourinho, and Barisic would fit the bill as competition for Ben Davies.

Meanwhile, youth is needed at the back with Jan Vertonghen moving on, and Ajer – a giant centre back with pace and ability on the ball – could be the type of player that Jose Mourinho can develop.

Yet for Rangers and Celtic, this would be a killer blow. Barisic may not have impressed in his first season at Rangers, but having racked up 14 assists this season, he has now proven his ability as a top left back.

At 27, it would be hard for Barisic to ignore Premier League interest, and Rangers don't exactly have another left back to step in and replace Barisic, making the Croatian vital to Steven Gerrard's side.

It's a similar story for Celtic with Ajer; Celtic have few options at centre back on Ajer's level, and losing him would give Neil Lennon a huge hole to fill in the heart of his back line.

Both players are absolutely crucial to their respective sides, and Tottenham could massively weaken both Old Firm clubs by pouncing for their international stars in a double summer raid on Glasgow.